Fox’s Tomi Lahren Apologizes for ‘Wrong Choice of Words’ After Accusing Kamala Harris of Sleeping Her ‘Way to the Top’

By Ken MeyerAug 1st, 2019, 10:10 am

Conservative firebrand and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is walking back her suggestion that Kamala Harris became the former attorney general of California because of sexual favors.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” Lahren wrote on Twitter. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

Lahren’s apology comes after she drew outrage for the insinuations she made about Harris and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown during her CNN Democratic debate live-tweeting. As you can see below, Lahren accused Harris of sleeping her “way to the top,” and she subsequently doubled down on that assertion throughout the evening.

Multiple Fox News employees were revolted by Lahren’s comments, as seen by these responses from Kat Timpf, Britt McHenry and Janice Dean.

