Fox News’ Trace Gallagher spoke with White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Sunday and pressed her on the “confusion” and mixed messages on President Donald Trump’s condition.

Farah started by saying the White House has appreciated the outpouring of support the president has been receiving in the past few days.

Gallagher brought up how “there really truly has been some confusion, there’s been mixed messaging coming from the White House and coming from doctors.”

“Why hasn’t the White House come out and cleared the deck, cleared up all this stuff and said this is the way it is, here what happened?”

“This is an evolving situation, as you know,” Farah responded. “We are striving to be as transparent as we can for the American public… I think where the confusion sort of arose was between Dr. Conley’s briefing yesterday and comments from the chief of staff, which he helped clarify on your network.”

Farah spoke on Fox after the briefing Sunday by the president’s doctors, including Dr. Conley. One thing Gallagher raised was Conley acknowledging he wasn’t completely upfront with all the facts Saturday because he wanted to reflect an “upbeat attitude.”

“It did come off as they were trying to hide something,” Gallagher said, “and the critics yesterday were saying, look, it just appears that they are not giving us the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Not to say that he said anything wrong or anything false or gave any bad information, it was all of the information that people believed that he should have done.”

Farah said the White House is “committed to being transparent with the public” and said they just want to be careful not to rush out with facts “when we don’t necessarily have all of that.”

“He had the facts,” Gallagher noted, “he just chose not to share them because he was kind of putting on a brave face, an upbeat face, as he said it.”

“What I would say it’s a very common medical practice that you want to convey confidence and you want to raise the spirits of the person you’re treating,” Farah responded. “If anything, the doctor was giving a really strong and confident viewpoint.”

“But isn’t it also a common medical practice to put the proper information out there… and let people make up their own minds?” Gallagher asked.

