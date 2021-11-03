Frank Luntz Calls Election Results ‘Absolute Rejection’ of Democratic Governance: ‘I Gotta Believe That They’re Having a Stroke Right Now’

Pollster Frank Luntz appeared on Fox News Wednesday to give his assessment of the election results in Virginia and New Jersey.

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the blue state of Virginia. Republicans are also set to retake the state’s House of Delegates. In even bluer New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is in a surprisingly close race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Republicans have also scored some wins in the state legislature.

Luntz’s assessment did not bode well for Democrats.

“Trump voters are active again, and excited again, and are participating again,” Luntz told host Martha MacCallum. And it’s one of the reasons why won in Virginia and are so, so close in New Jersey.”

The pollster also pointed to numbers indicating that Youngkin won the suburbs.

“The suburbs have returned to voting Republican, which they hadn’t in 2016 or 2020. That combination with a better than two to one win in rural communities and small towns gives Republicans the majority.”

“It’s not just what’s happening at the top of the ticket,” Luntz explained, and proceeded to paint a dire picture for Democrats:

It looks like the Republicans will take over the legislature, will turn those seats in Virginia. They won a bunch of seats in New Jersey. This is not necessarily an embrace of the Republican Party, but it is an absolute rejection of what’s been going on in the last year in Washington, D.C. The Democrats woke up this morning really afraid, and as the numbers keep coming in, I gotta believe that they’re having a stroke right now understanding that the public, when given the chance, [is] voting “no” on what they’re trying to accomplish.

MacCallum asked Luntz what role critical race theory played in the election.

“Education’s become an important issue but it’s not just about CRT. It’s about quality, it’s about preparing our children for college career and life. Education was not a voting issue until this election, and I’m convinced it’s gonna be one of the three big issues as we go from now to 2022 and 2024.”

He then predicted Republicans would retake the House of Representatives.

‘Make no mistake, based on these numbers, the Republicans are poised to retake the House in 2022,” Luntz said. “One last point: four times in the last 50 years, the party on the out in the first election after a presidency, four times the other party has won the House. And all four times it’s gone from Democrat to Republican and all four times what has happened in Virginia has foretold a Republican majority.”

Watch above via Fox News.

