Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden may have to win the presidency without Meghan McCain‘s vote, if the View co-host’s latest comments are any indication.

On Monday morning’s edition of ABC’s The View, the subject of Biden’s changed position on the so-called Hyde Amendment came up, and while co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro defended Biden’s new position, McCain said she felt “slighted,” and placed her openness to a Biden presidency in the past tense.

“The Hyde Amendment was historically a great compromise between pro-choicers and pro-lifers,” McCain explained, adding “and if you don’t know what it means, it means that it bans federal funding for abortions except in the case of rape and incest, so the government won’t be funding abortions.”

The Hyde Amendment language also includes an exception for when the life of the woman is in danger.

“I think for him, he was for it for 40 years, and to make this flip, and there’s reports out that said it was Alyssa Milano calling him, the actress, and him getting pressure from people like that, and for people like me, everyone knows how much I Love Joe Biden as a person, he’s truly the most decent person running in my opinion,” McCain said. “I think flip-flopping on something like this, I actually was surprised by it because he’s filling the moderate compromise lane as the candidate, and you’re not going to out-progressive progressives.”

McCain added that Biden’s position is “alienating a lot of moderates, and especially for pro-lifers like me, this is, this is kind of a shot fired, and I’ve struggled with this all weekend because I know that my placement on the show is going to be tricky because obviously, I hate President Trump and I think, you know, just on a moral and ethical standpoint he isn’t fit to serve, but when you’re talking about brass politics, I feel slighted as a conservative, and I feel slighted as someone who was open to him being president, and I think that it’s a dangerous lane for him to take to go super far left.”

“The reason he gave for having changed his position is…”

“I saw it,” McCain interrupted. “I saw it. I understand the reason he gave.”

“I’m not sure the audience does, that’s why I’m trying to explain it,” Navarro said.

“We saw the clip,” McCain said. Minutes later, she would complain about not being allowed to speak.

“What the backstory was is that he got confronted by people like Symone Sanders,” Navarro continued, “an African American who was one of his senior advisers, about how this disproportionately affects poor women and women of color.”

“And so part of me is disappointed by the way he’s handled it, but part of me also thinks that it’s okay to evolve if you learn more facts, if it’s a genuine evolution,” Navarro said.

“Let me just push back on this,” McCain said. “With all due respect, Democrats already got your vote, Ana. They don’t have mine. Okay? And it’s like, that’s not the lane they’re looking for, it’s not the lane he needs. He needs moderates, he needs right leaning people who are sick of Trump, are sick of what he’s doing, and it doesn’t matter, quite frankly, what the hard left wants, because he’s already got them, they’re not going to vote for Trump.”

As Whoopi Goldberg tossed to commercial, McCain continued to argue with her co-hosts, saying “The idea that all women of color are pro-choice, it’s a 50/50 issue.”

An Axios poll taken in September showed 79 percent of black women support Roe v. Wade.

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

