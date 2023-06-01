‘I Don’t Think It Looks Good For You’: Trump Says He Told Sean Hannity to Stop Joking About Biden’s Cognitive State

Former President Donald Trump revealed during his town hall on Fox News, Thursday that he told host Sean Hannity to stop joking about President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.

At the beginning of the town hall, Hannity brought up Biden’s latest tumble during a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Asked by Hannity why he was so “reluctant” to call out Biden’s “cognitive state,” Trump told the crowd, “Well I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this. I actually called Sean and I asked Sean not to joke about it because he used to joke about it.”

Until 2021, Hannity regularly joked about Biden’s “sippy cup” on his show.

“I said, honestly I don’t think it looks good for you or for anybody to joke about it, because it’s a serious problem,” Trump continued. “I said I just don’t think it’s good for anybody and, you know, it’s not appropriate. You can speak about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it. And you really didn’t after that.”

Hannity replied, “Well now I realize how serious it is.”

In July 2021, Hannity announced on-air that he would no longer refer to Biden as “sippy cup.”

“I’m serious, I’m not gonna call him ‘sippy cup’ anymore because honestly I’m very worried. This is not a joke anymore,” he said.

