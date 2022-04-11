Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner spoke with Gen. David Petraeus on her show Monday morning in a lively interview about the state of play in Ukraine and the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s brutal invasion.

The interview, while contentious at times, included a frank and non-partisan foreign policy analysis regarding the Ukraine conflict that is often sorely lacking in American media.

The interview kicked off with Faulkner asking for Petraeus’ reaction to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv.

“I think it was wonderful of him to do that. In fact, the U.K. Has done very impressively throughout this entire effort,” responded Petraeus, before listing British support for Ukraine in its efforts to fight off Putin – including arming the Ukrainian military and imposing the “most sanctions overall” on Russia of any country.

Faulkner then turned the conversation to President Joe Biden. “ President Biden is being criticized for being in a bunker,” she noted, citing comments from British far-right leader Nigel Farage.

“Well, gosh, he just was in Brussels and was in Warsaw and was just outside in other locations,” Petraeus responded.

“Did that make a difference?” interjected Faulkner.

“It makes a huge difference. The NATO meeting was called on such short notice for one reason, the U.S. President said he would go to Brussels. All the rest came as well,” Petraeus argued, before noting the U.S.’s leadership of NATO.

“Look, no one was more critical of this administration than I was over the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, the lack of real consultation with our NATO allies, and the way it was conducted. In this case, you have to give credit to the administration overall for leading the world in a number of the different ways here. I think again it’s only fair,” added Petraeus.

The decorated general and former head of the CIA continued, noted he had spoken with senior U.S. officials and was told that “they’re working every possible angle to provide additional weapons, supplies, ammunition and so forth to Ukraine both from the United States, which has already sent thousands and thousands of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and thousands of stingers and so forth” and also to get allies to send as much support as possible.

The conversation got a bit contentious as the two began talking over one another regarding why the U.S. isn’t sending more military support to Ukraine.

Faulkner then tried to introduce some polling data, which Petraeus objected to.

“I’m a military guy. I don’t do domestic politics,” Petraeus insisted as a poll flashed on the screen. “Let me just explain to you what I’m seeing and what my understanding is. Again, I don’t do polls. I’m trying to help you understand what you are seeing.”

After a quick back forth, Faulkner ended up showing the poll, noting, “I want you to see it. A new poll shows that more than half of people disapprove of the way president Biden is handling Russia’s investigation [sic]. Do you approve of how Joe Biden is handling the invasion of Ukraine? 53% say no.”

“So, getting your expertise and understanding of what is really possible is important. Because there is a disconnect right now,” she explained, arguing that the details of the war are not being well communicated to the public.

“So let’s get to the nitty-gritty of this. What can we give them to shoot down Russian planes?” she asked, noting the different tactical options in Ukraine.

“So, can I answer?” jumped in Petraeus, getting a bit testy. He went on to explain how U.S. Patriot missiles have helped to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine.

“I’m not supporting the current administration,” he added. “I’m saying what they have been doing is impressive. I don’t do political support. I do analysis of what administrations are doing. In this case, I think they are doing an impressive job.”

“Now you may highlight, rightly, a communications issue,” Petraeus added in a lengthy response. “That’s a different issue. What you are asking me is ‘what I think we’re doing.’ It will never be enough. I was never satisfied as a commander in the battlefield, again, under a Republican or Democrat that we had everything we possibly needed.”

Petraeus continued noting that the question should be whether or not the U.S. is doing everything it can, arguing that he believes that is the case.

“There is a lot going on. I appreciate the opportunity to lay that out for you. I am non-partial. I don’t support or vote or anything else for either party that’s how I see that, Harris. Thanks for the opportunity.”

Faulkner thanked Petraeus and ended by praising the British response to Russia’s invasion. Petraeus also ended the interview on a positive note, thanking Faulkner for the discussion and even offering her some ideas for future interviews on the subject of U.S. sanctions.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

