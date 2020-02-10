George Conway Proposes Second Impeachment for Trump in Scorching WaPo Op-Ed: ‘We Might Have to Do it Again’

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and one of her boss’s most outspoken critics, believes it might be necessary to impeach President Donald Trump all over again.

In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, Conway slammed Trump for his “retaliatory” firing of White House national security adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Vindman and Sondland both gave testimony to Congress during the impeachment process against Trump, and the president had both of them removed from their posts last week alongside Vindman’s brother, Yevgeny Vindman.

Conway said the firings “ought to be impeachable” while comparing the situation to the impeachment of Richard Nixon.

“If this were a criminal investigation, and Alexander Vindman and Sondland had given their testimony to a grand jury, this Friday Night Massacre could have been a crime. At the very least, it ought to be impeachable: If Richard M. Nixon was to be impeached for authorizing hush money for witnesses, and Trump himself was actually impeached for directing defiance of House subpoenas, then there should be no doubt that punishing witnesses for complying with subpoenas and giving truthful testimony about presidential misconduct should make for a high crime or misdemeanor as well.”

Conway goes on to say Trump’s “narcissism won’t allow him to put anyone else’s interests above his own, including the nation’s.” He also slammed the president’s lawyers for advancing the argument that if Trump thinks his actions advance the national interest while simultaneously boosting his chances of re-election, they cannot be impeachable.

“He can’t even distinguish between his interests and the nation’s,” Conway said. “For Trump, it’s always L’état, c’est Trump, as many observers have trenchantly put it.”

After cycling through a list of Trump’s other abuses of power that he deems as possibly worthy of impeachment, Conway concluded by saying Trump has clearly learned nothing from impeachment “and he’ll only get worse.”

“So America beware: The state is Trump, and he’s very, very angry. We might, indeed, have to do it again.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]