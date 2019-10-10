George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, slammed the White House for their “garbage” letter announcing their refusal to comply with Congress’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Mr. Conway, a prominent critic of his wife’s boss, spoke to CNN senior legal analyst Preet Bharara for the latest installment of the former U.S. attorney’s podcast. Bharara previewed the interview on Wednesday night, in which, Conway tore into the White House’s letter saying they will not cooperate with Congress’ “illegitimate” inquiry.

“This was trash,” Conway said. “The thrust of [the letter] is that there are some kind of constitutional obligations that the House has failed to meet that therefore render its impeachment inquiry illegitimate and unconstitutional, which is complete nonsense, because all the Constitution says is that the House has the sole power over impeachment. It completely vests the power of impeachment in the House, and the House gets to decide how to go about doing that.”

Conway continued to shred the letter as “an excuse to prevent evidence, damning evidence, from reaching the public.” He called the letter an “impeachable offense” unto itself, and that the White House’s noncooperation is “a disgrace to the country, a disgrace to the presidency, and a disgrace to the legal profession.”

