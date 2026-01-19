Trump Gets Absolutely Smoked Over Bonkers Greenland Screed: ‘What The 25th Amendment Is For’
Critics of President Donald Trump were aghast on Monday upon verification that the letter allegedly sent by Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was, in fact, genuine.
In the message, Trump directly linked his demand that Denmark hand over Greenland to his personal grievance over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that Denmark has no legitimate claim to Greenland, and asserting without evidence that Copenhagen cannot defend the territory from Russia or China.
“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” wrote Trump, reasserting his frequent claim that “the world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”
The letter was so blatant in its phrasing and rhetoric that in the early hours after it was leaked – and first reported by Nick Schifrin at PBS – there was some debate over its authenticity.
PBS’s Lisa Desjardins underscored the feeling, writing that “to some it reads like parody,” but telling readers that Schifirin had gotten it right.
Prime Minister Støre confirmed that he had received the message, claiming it came after he sent Trump a text objecting to the proposed tariffs on Norway and other European countries linked to the deployment of troops to Greenland.
Many were quick to decry the letter, excoriating the president for a move some saw as indicative of mental decline.
“I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “He is not stable at all and his reality is warped. He was always a bit like this of course but now he’s 80.”
“Guys. Republicans. It’s time to move Gramps into a home,” wrote Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). “Let’s adults govern again.”
Activist Shannon Watts called for even more drastic measures.
“This is what the 25TH F*CKING AMENDMENT IS FOR,” she wrote.
Below are some more reactions:
