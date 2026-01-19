Trump Gets Absolutely Smoked Over Bonkers Greenland Screed: ‘What The 25th Amendment Is For’

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” wrote Trump, reasserting his frequent claim that “the world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”

The letter was so blatant in its phrasing and rhetoric that in the early hours after it was leaked – and first reported by Nick Schifrin at PBS – there was some debate over its authenticity.

PBS’s Lisa Desjardins underscored the feeling, writing that “to some it reads like parody,” but telling readers that Schifirin had gotten it right.

Prime Minister Støre confirmed that he had received the message, claiming it came after he sent Trump a text objecting to the proposed tariffs on Norway and other European countries linked to the deployment of troops to Greenland.

Many were quick to decry the letter, excoriating the president for a move some saw as indicative of mental decline.

“I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). “He is not stable at all and his reality is warped. He was always a bit like this of course but now he’s 80.”

I don’t see how you can be a serious person and not find this extremely worrisome. He is not stable at all and his reality is warped. He was always a bit like this of course but now he’s 80. https://t.co/8z0phFX7Wa — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 19, 2026

“Guys. Republicans. It’s time to move Gramps into a home,” wrote Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). “Let’s adults govern again.”

Guys. Republicans. It’s time to move Gramps into a home Let’s adults govern again https://t.co/02mwrBTqGp — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 19, 2026

Activist Shannon Watts called for even more drastic measures.

“This is what the 25TH F*CKING AMENDMENT IS FOR,” she wrote.

This is what the 25TH FUCKING AMENDMENT IS FOR. https://t.co/eJuOvnZp48 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 19, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Unhinged and embarrassing, but also incredibly dangerous. Trump is doing lasting damage to our global position, which will harm our ability to keep America safe, secure, and prosperous. https://t.co/K6FlOxNW3r — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 19, 2026

Our president is our national humiliation. https://t.co/nyK69C0Aft — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 19, 2026

Stupidest shit i have ever read in my life. Veep writers would’ve rejected this plot pitch. https://t.co/3DLfY4KwWY — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 19, 2026

The entire world knows we have a president who's mentally ill. When are we as a nation going to start talking about that? https://t.co/NjVIn3XhSN — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) January 19, 2026

They get all mad when you say this, but this is Hitler talk. Congress, get your shit together and remove this dangerous and evil person from office before it’s too late. https://t.co/eYgQbThkq1 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) January 19, 2026

Members of Congress — please step in and stop this madness. There are more than enough of you who know how senseless and dangerous it is. https://t.co/SVAdzTRCiU — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) January 19, 2026

Six year old children are less narcissistic, egomaniacal, needy, and immature than our current president. https://t.co/84KKWK438r — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 19, 2026

Right up there with "ask not" and "four score" in the annals of presidential rhetoric https://t.co/nVQpT2rAIZ — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 19, 2026

To be led by a psychotic imbecile like Donald Trump — and to have people around him supporting using a trillion dollar military to do violence against allies because of a demented temper tantrum— means there must be real action by people in the USA and internationally to stop… https://t.co/2CnKeWwUBe — Denver Lee Riggleman III (@Denver4VA) January 19, 2026

This is like a letter from a child. Unfortunately a child with enormous destructive power at his disposal https://t.co/oGhzUjH3Uc — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) January 19, 2026

Trump is throwing an infantile temper tantrum because he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize. Look at the letter he sent to Norway! https://t.co/P7PjNKhMYf — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 19, 2026