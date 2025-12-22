Never Trumper George Conway Seeks Democratic Nomination for Manhattan Congressional Seat

Never Trumper and former Republican George Conway filed Monday to run for Congress in Manhattan as a Democrat.

According to the New York Post, Conway will seek election in New York’s 12th Congressional District, the reliably blue Manhattan seat currently held by outgoing veteran lawmaker Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), who announced in September he would not seek re-election in 2026.

Co-founder of The Lincoln Project, Conway became a fixture among conservative anti-Trump critics, skewering what he argued were constitutional violations, ethical breaches and democratic backsliding.

Conway was married for 22 years to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager-turned-first term White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The pair, who have four children, divorced in 2023. Conway himself was considered for several positions in the president’s first term administration, but ultimately decided not to take any role. Instead he became one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

He will now target a district considered one of the safest Democratic seats in the country, meaning the real contest will unfold in a crowded and competitive primary rather than a general election.

Conway will face a field heavy with declared contenders including Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, and Cameron Kasky, a leading organizer with March for Our Lives. Also running are New York state assembly members Alex Bores (D) and Micah Lasher (D), as well as City Council member Erik Bottcher (D).