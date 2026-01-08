‘The Domestic Terrorists Are ICE’: George Conway Unloads on Trump Administration After Fatal Shooting

Conservative lawyer-turned-Democratic congressional candidate George Conway blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling them “domestic terrorists.”

Conway appeared on Thursday’s installment of The Lead to discuss the Trump administration’s reaction to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded by accusing Good of engaging in “domestic terrorism” by deliberately attempting to ram the agent with her vehicle. Shortly afterward, a video of the incident showed a much different story. President Donald Trump also attacked Good, calling her a “professional agitator.” For good measure, Vice President JD Vance deemed Good “a deranged leftist.”

“What’s your take on how President Trump and Vice President Vance, and Secretary Noem have been handling it?” Tapper asked Conway.

“Mendacious and heartless,” the guest replied. “Absolutely horrible the way they’ve talked about this. I mean, the notion that Donald Trump thinks that this is somehow, or claims that this is somehow making the country safer is absurd. It’s making the country more dangerous. It’s making people on the streets have to fear federal agents. And as we saw in Minneapolis, it’s just asking for some tragedy to occur. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Conway then turned to Noem’s “ridiculous” claim that Good committed “domestic terrorism, and said ICE agents are the domestic terrorists:

She was just an ordinary woman who, with a six-year-old kid, in an SUV. And I mean, the domestic terrorists are ICE. This is what’s happening here in this country, which is just hard to believe. We have a criminal president running a lawless government trying to intimidate the people of this country through force.

Conway is running to replace the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the House.

Watch above via CNN.