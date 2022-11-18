George Conway Says Trump Is in ‘Substantial Trouble,’ Advises Him to ‘Remain Silent’ Amid DOJ Probe – ‘But He Won’t’

Conservative attorney George Conway said former President Donald Trump should exercise his right to remain silent amid ongoing probes into his activities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the Department of Justice is passing on its investigations to new Special Counsel Jack Smith, a former DOJ official and lead prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Garland cited Trump’s recent declaration that he’s running for president in 2024 as the reason why he’s handing off the probe.

The department has been investigating Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol insurrection, as well as his handling of government documents – some of them classified – upon leaving office. Trump was supposed to turn all official materials over to the National Archives, but instead absconded with thousands of documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Appearing on Friday’s AC360 with guest host John Berman, Conway reacted to news that Trump planned to make a statement on Friday night about the ongoing investigations into him.

“So, George, what does the appointment of a special counsel tell you about the former president’s legal situation in regards to these two cases?” Berman asked.

“Well, he has the right to remain silent,” Conway answered. “He probably should exercise that right tonight, but he won’t. I think he’s in substantial peril. I’ve thought that he’s been in substantial peril for quite a long time. But I think the fact that Attorney General Garland has appointed a special counsel kind of puts a highlight on that.”

Conway went on to say the Mar-a-Lago case seems like a slam dunk for the DOJ.

“I think what’s driving this much as anything is the fact they have a very, very strong case in Mar-a-Lag documents investigation,” Conway continued. “We don’t know all the evidence, but the public evidence sure looks like he does not have the defense to the Espionage Act charge or to obstruction charges or even to a potential perjury charge for at least suborning it. So he’s in substantial trouble, and there’s no question that this is not going to help him.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com