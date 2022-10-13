George Conway: Trump’s ‘Theft and Lies’ on Classified Document Case is the ‘Shortest Distance’ to an Orange Jumpsuit

George Conway assessed that Donald Trump was “caught red-handed” in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, and the former president could very possibly go to prison because of it.

Conway was on Morning Joe Thursday when Joe Scarborough asked him to talk about the scrutiny Trump is facing over the deceptive nature of his political fundraising. Arguing that Trump raised money and then didn’t spend it on anything that he promised to do, Conway called it “outright lying” as he said, “Trump is using it to pay for legal fees and using it to keep people happy and silent.”

“There was a broad-based conspiracy to stop the operation of the federal government insofar as it was undergoing a peaceful transfer of power,” he said. “That’s where he really if there’s justice in this world, that’s what he should be held to account.”

From there, Conway turned to the Mar-a-Lago case as he explained how Trump’s wrongful retainment of those classified documents is a much simpler scandal to scrutinize legally. He punctuated this with the Washington Post’s latest reporting that Trump ordered his staff to move the Mar-a-Lago documents after receiving a subpoena demanding their return, months before the FBI executed a search warrant to reacquire them from his estate.

“That, to me…is the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit in that case because it is so simple,” said Conway. “It’s like a U.S. attorney trying to bring a big mob case against the five families and trying to connect it up to the boss, and all of a sudden, they get the call from the NYPD saying ‘Hey, the big boss, the capo, is loading jewelry on a truck at Kennedy Airport. That’s what happened here. He’s caught red-handed.”

Conway concluded by explaining that Trump’s refusal to comply with a subpoena on this matter is a chargeable offense under the Espionage Act.

Watch above via MSNBC.

