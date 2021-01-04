Georgia Election Official Systematically Dismantles Trump Fraud Claims in Brutal Presser: His Team ‘Intentionally Misled’ Americans

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, went down the list of President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims, dismantling each one after accusing the president’s team of “intentionally” misleading American voters and politicians.

Sterling made his comments at Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s (R) Monday press conference, which was held following the leak of his stunning call with the president.

Sterling first pleaded with Georgia voters, asking them to turn out and vote during the Senate election despite the president’s false voter fraud claims.

“I’m not acknowledging there was massive voter fraud because there wasn’t,” Sterling said. “But if you believe in your heart of hearts that there was, the best thing for you to do is to turn out and vote and make it harder for them to steal.”

Sterling faulted the president for endangering the Georgia election on Tuesday, reminding listeners of the sacrifices their ancestors made to secure the right to vote for future generations.

Frustrated that he had to repeat himself, Sterling then listed already debunked claims surrounding Georgia’s election, starting with one made by Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani regarding surveillance video taken from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Giuliani, who posted a short clip of the surveillance video to Twitter, claimed that election workers pulled suitcases, filled with phony ballots, from under a table and counted them for now President-elect Joe Biden.

A leak occurred in the State Farm Arena on Election Night, which slowed down vote counts, and looking to be fully transparent, Georgia officials invited local media outlets to report on the incident. Giuliani then took roughly 90 seconds of an out-of-context video, which was filmed amid the leak fiasco, to push a false claim.

“7:00 in the morning or so, where you have essentially the, I don’t know what they call it, the drying Zamboni, is driving around on the carpet cleaning it all up. Then at 8:23, you see a woman bringing in the table in question that has been the point of Mr. Giuliani’s 90-second clip. She’s pulling it with one hand and sets it down. There’s nothing underneath it. Okay?” Sterling said. “Then you can fast forward to later in the day, about 9:45 or so. Everybody there, there are two groups of people there, there’s cutters and there are scanners. What happened was the cutters began putting their stuff away because everybody was under the impression they were going to get home.”

Essentially, boxes that had been voted but not counted, due to the leak, were put away and processed later in front of monitors.

After explaining the incident for at least second time, Sterling revealed his intense frustration for the president.

“And I will admit when I listened to the audio of the phone call and the president brought that up again and I heard it on radio ad again today, I wanted to scream, well, I did scream at the computer and I screamed in my car at the radio talking about this because this has been thoroughly debunked,” he said.

Sterling then blasted Trump and his legal team, which includes Giuliani, for repeatedly pushing baseless claims and intentionally misleading voters.

“The president’s legal team had the entire tape, they watched the entire tape, and from our point of view, intentionally misled the state’s senate, voters and the people of the United States about this,” Sterling said of the full surveillance footage. “It was intentional. It was obvious. And anybody watching this knows that.”

The official then listed and debunked several other claims of election irregularities, shutting down the idea that thousands of teenagers, dead people, and unregistered citizens voted.

“That audit showed that there was no problems with the machine scanning,” he said of the hand recount. “If somebody took a stack of ballots and scanned them multiple times, you would have a lot of votes with no corresponding ballots. So let’s go over the numbers one more time. Statewide, it was for the sheer number of ballots, they were off by .1035 percent. For the margin, they were off by .0099 percent, Which shows that the machines scanned properly, counties did a great job of following these batches and doing the hand count properly. Appropriately. With scrutiny and with observers.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

