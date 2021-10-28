Geraldo Rivera has some words for his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Twitter and in a New York Times profile on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Carlson teased a trailer to an upcoming miniseries on FOX Nation called “Patriot Purge” as part of his Originals programming. The trailer is downright deranged. In it, one person suggests liberals will send Republicans to Guantanamo Bay prison. Another voice floats the idea that the January 6th attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” event. Yet another claims, “The left is hunting the right.”

Rivera took to Twitter on Thursday and bluntly took exception. He quote-tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) who called Carlson’s series “disgusting.” For his part, Rivera said, “False flags!? Bullshit.”

That wasn’t Rivera’s only missive at his coworker on Thursday. In a profile published in the Times, he praised but also critiqued Carlson.

“Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man,” he said in a phone interview. “There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.”

“Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff,” Rivera said. “The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.”

The Times asked Rivera if he’d ask Fox News management to not air the three-part series. “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job,” he said.

“He’s my colleague,” he added. “He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com