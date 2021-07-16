Geraldo Rivera: Fidel Castro Was ‘A Competent Monster’

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Friday that the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was “a competent monster.”

“I interviewed Fidel Castro back in the day, you know? He’s — he may be a monster, but he was a competent monster, you know,” said Rivera on Fox and Friends. “And the fact that [President Joe] Biden finally gets around and says, you know, he’s a communist, well, stop the presses.”

Rivera, who interviewed Castro in 1977, went on to say, “ I think that we need, we need a new relationship with Cuba and the exile community should be in favor of that rather than opposed.”

Rivera’s comments come as protests have swept Cuba over the past week in response to the decades of Communist repression on the island that has been exemplified with the people lacking access to COVID vaccines, food and other necessities.

Watch above, via Fox News.

