‘Get the F*ck Away From Me!’ Anderson Cooper Goes Off on Stranger Ambushing Him in CNN Lobby

CNN’s Anderson Cooper rebuked a cameraman who got up close and pestered him over his reporting for 60 Minutes on CBS.

FTVLive flagged a TikTok clip where an unknown person holding the camera got up close to Cooper as he was walking into CNN’s headquarters. The cameraman accused Cooper of doing “infomercials” for Joby, Wisk and Lyft with the reporting he did months ago on eVTOL aircrafts.

“Did you have investments in Joby, Wisk or Lyft?” The cameraman asked before insinuating that Cooper helped the aviation and transportation companies bump up their stock market value.

Cooper wasn’t taking the man’s questions, but the man followed him into the stall of a revolving door, which drew an angered reaction from the CNN anchor.

“What the f*ck are you doing?” Cooper exclaimed. “Get the f*ck away from me!”

