Giuliani Declines to Reveal His Whereabouts in Wild New Interview on Ukraine: ‘I Can’t Even Confirm It’

Where in the world is Rudy Giuliani? The former New York City mayor won’t say.

Following a New York Times report which stated that Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to film a TV series (Giuliani previously said he’d be developing a project for far-right network One America News), President Donald Trump’s attorney called into America This Week with Eric Bolling. But Giuliani refused to confirm his whereabouts when Bolling asked him about the purpose of his visit to Ukraine.

“Well, I can’t really describe it,” Giuliani said. “I can’t even confirm it.”

Giuliani added, “All I can tell you is that I am doing today — all day, and all night maybe — what I’ve been doing for a year and a half. I’m representing my client as a lawyer.

Later in the conversation, though, the mayor might have betrayed his location.

“Are you in Ukraine also gathering evidence to support your own defense?” Bolling asked.

“I am not here to —” Giuliani said, before catching himself and pivoting. “I don’t have to defend myself. I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t do a darn thing wrong.”

Watch above, via Sinclair.

