Infowars founder Alex Jones urged President Donald Trump to “stop attacking” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday, warning “it doesn’t help” anyone to push the MAGA movement further into civil war.

“Trump is not God. We are big supporters, but we’re not Democrat cult members where we don’t question things,” said Jones during an appearance on Eric Bolling’s Real America’s Voice show Bolling! “When we think something’s wrong, we might be wrong too, but we’re gonna speak out about it.”

He continued:

He’s the best shot we’ve got at saving this country in the world right now, so when I criticize Trump, it’s from a place of love, and he’s our lifeboat here – trying to get him back on track. So in the MAGA civil war, stop attacking Massie, stop attacking Rand Paul, stop attacking MTG, ’cause it doesn’t help him in the end and it doesn’t help them and it doesn’t help America. So we’re here trying to get Trump to course correct. It looks like he’s starting to do it.

Bolling then questioned why Trump would sink his relationship with Greene, a “powerful congresswoman from Georgia, a state you need,” ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“Feels a little harsh to call Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘traitor’ ’cause I remember she was fighting the tough fight, as we all were, you know, throughout some of those lean years in 2020 up to 2024,” Bolling added.

Jones responded, “Well that’s it, and remember, the main thing was – she released text messages – was the Epstein thing. So he now agrees with her, but she’s a traitor? Well he just made himself a traitor, and I say that respectfully because I need Trump to succeed.”

He concluded, “If the Democrats get back in, they’ve been trying to put me in prison, put my co-hosts in prison, so believe me, I’m all in on Trump. That means when I see him making mistakes that I know are wrong, I’m gonna do it.”

The president has repeatedly lashed out at Greene, Massie, and Paul in recent months for not toeing the Republican Party line on every piece of legislation.

On Sunday, Trump called Greene a “traitor” and gave his former ally several insulting nicknames.

Trump has also repeatedly insulted Massie and Paul, bringing up Massie’s late wife in a spiteful attack on the congressman last week, which Massie described as “a new low” for the president.

During a press conference with victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday, Greene accused Trump of having “ripped MAGA apart.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.