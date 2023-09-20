Giuliani Interrupts Newsmax Host Who Brings Up Groping Allegation Against Him: ‘Totally Absurd’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani interrupted Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday after Bolling brought up former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s groping allegations against him.

At the end of his interview with Giuliani on Newsmax’s The Balance, Bolling said, “Mr. Mayor, before we let you go, there was something circulating earlier today. Cassidy Hutchinson is making a claim about you—”

Before Bolling could finish his sentence, Giuliani interrupted, “Completely, absolutely false. Totally absurd.”

The former New York City Mayor continued:

She claims that I groped her in a tent on January 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech, etcetera. I’m gonna grope somebody? With a hundred people? First of all, I’m not gonna grope somebody at all, and number two, in front of like a hundred people? Plus, that day, I had extra security and I had my entire staff around me virtually all day because I took them to the speech as kind of a reward for all the work they did. So I brought 10 people to the speech and they were with me virtually at every moment that I was there, and if I wasn’t talking to them, I was taking pictures with people. So there would have been no occasion for this to happen. It’s completely absurd, it’s as crazy as her statement that the president jumped over the, I guess, jumped over the seat and took over the car.

Giuliani — who is currently being sued by his former lawyers for nearly $1.4 million in legal fees allegedly owed — concluded the interview by saying, “I’m really thinking about going after her and the publication.”

Hutchinson claimed in her new book Enough that Giuliani targeted her like “a wolf closing in on its prey,” before he allegedly placed his hand under her blazer and skirt.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” wrote Hutchinson. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

In May, Giuliani was hit with similar allegations from former staffer Noelle Dunphy, who accused him of rape and sexual abuse.

Watch above via Newsmax.

