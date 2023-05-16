15 Most Shocking and Disturbing Allegations in Giuliani Sex Abuse Complaint

The bombshell sexual abuse complaint filed against former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday contained many shocking allegations.

Noelle Dunphy claimed Giuliani raped and sexually abused her throughout her time working for him and that he also failed to pay her nearly two million dollars of promised pay. Here are some of the most notable and disturbing allegations made against Giuliani in the complaint.

Dunphy was allegedly raped repeatedly by Giuliani and made to perform sex acts ‘against her will.’

According to the complaint, Dunphy was repeatedly raped by Giuliani and was made to perform other sex acts against her will.

On February 25, 2019, Giuliani allegedly “forced Ms. Dunphy to have sexual intercourse with him for the first time” after he told her “that he would not wait any longer.”

“Ms. Dunphy objected and told Giuliani repeatedly that she did not want to have sex. But Giuliani would not take ‘no’ for an answer,” the complaint alleged, adding that Giuliani “eventually forced her into having sexual intercourse with him.”

“She never consented to intercourse, but she eventually stopped resisting because it was clear that he would not stop pressuring her,” the complaint said, claiming that Dunphy lived under the “virtually constant threat that Giuliani might initiate sexual contact at any moment.”

In other incidents, Giuliani allegedly had sex with Dunphy when she “was intoxicated and could not have consented” and made her perform oral sex “against her will.”

At other times in Dunphy’s employment with Giuliani between January 2019 and January 2021, the former mayor “would look to Ms. Dunphy, point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until ‘you take care of this,'” according to the complaint, which accused Giuliani of first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and forcible touching.

Giuliani ‘demanded oral sex’ during calls with Trump and others

Giuliani “demanded” that Dunphy perform oral sex on him as he spoke on the phone with then-President Donald Trump and other “high-profile friends and clients,” and remarked that it made him “feel like Bill Clinton,” according to the complaint:

Throughout the employment and attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him. He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump. Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him “feel like Bill Clinton.” Upon information and belief, some of the individuals who Giuliani spoke with on these calls were law clients of Giuliani (such as Mr. Trump), who were unaware that Ms. Dunphy was in the room and could overhear their conversations. At certain times, Ms. Dunphy overheard discussions which contained, upon information and belief, privileged or confidential information.

Giuliani was allegedly recorded making racist, sexist, and anti-semitic remarks

According to the complaint, Giuliani went on “sexist, racist, and antisemitic” rants which were recorded by Dunphy.

The remarks allegedly included “derogatory comments about Jewish men” and “their penises,” which he argued were “inferior,” as well as racist comments about Black and Hispanic men beating women because “it’s in their culture.”

“Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man, oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago,” he said during one alleged rant. “The red sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

Giuliani also allegedly made sexual comments about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Giuliani allegedly made his staffer work naked and strip during video meetings.

According to the complaint, Giuliani “often demanded” that Dunphy “work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts.” When the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to work from home, Giuliani allegedly “directed Ms. Dunphy to take her clothes off in front of the camera” during “almost every videoconference,” while he touched himself “under a white sheet.”

Giuliani ‘took Viagra constantly.’

Dunphy alleged that Giuliani “took Viagra” erectile disfunction pills “constantly” before pushing her into sexual acts.

“Although Ms. Dunphy never knew when Giuliani might force sexual contact on her, upon information and belief, his actions were premeditated because, in many instances, he had taken Viagra or similar medication beforehand in preparation,” the complaint claimed.

Giuliani was an ‘alcoholic’ and ‘rarely sober.’

Giuliani was often under the influence of alcohol, according to Dunphy, who was made to bring him drinks as early as 10am and to ensure that the former mayor did not embarrass himself while drunk.

According to the complaint, Dunphy’s workplace “was regularly affected by Giuliani’s chronic alcoholism” and Giuliani “was rarely sober” around her:

Since he regularly drank all day and night, it became part of Ms. Dunphy’s responsibilities to fetch his alcohol and make sure that he was a “functioning alcoholic.” She worked hard to ensure that despite Giuliani’s excessive drinking, he did not appear drunk. If Giuliani became too drunk, it was her job to remove him from the situation.

The “most important and time-consuming” part of Dunphy’s job was allegedly “preventing Giuliani from creating media disasters.”

The complaint pointed to Giuliani’s infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, where an ominous black goo could be seen dripping from his head, as just one example of a media disaster which occured when Dunphy “was not by his side.”

Giuliani allegedly groomed ‘several’ women, including a 19-year-old staffer he kissed.

According to the complaint, Giuliani allegedly used his work “to groom and aggressively pursue women for sexual relationships” and “repeatedly agreed to give significant job titles and large salaries to women he found attractive, with the intention of having

a sexual relationship with them.”

“Upon information and belief, Giuliani achieved this goal in several instances, and engaged in sexual relationships with women he had hired and whose employment he controlled completely,” the complaint said.

Among the women he allegedly groomed was Giuliani Companies Communications Director Christianne Allen, who was hired by Giuliani when she was just 19.

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy that he hired Allen — who was more than 50 years his junior — because he had “a certain sexual attraction to” her. He also allegedly confessed to having “kissed Ms. Allen on the lips,” though he assured Dunphy that they did not “consummate” the relationship.

Giuliani made sexual advances towards Dunphy from her first day on the job.

It did not take long for Giuliani to make sexual advances towards Dunphy, according to the complaint, which claimed that the former mayor kissed her and tried to enter her home on her first day of employment:

After a long first day on the job, Giuliani told his bodyguard to take a separate car so he could have privacy in the back seat with Ms. Dunphy as his limo service drove her home in a black SUV. Ms. Dunphy was surprised by this request from her new boss. After the bodyguard left, Giuliani kissed Ms. Dunphy and asked if he could enter her home. Ms. Dunphy was stunned and shaken. She politely declined and thanked him for her new job and his legal representation. As he was preparing to leave, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that since they would be working from different locations that week, he would like it if Ms. Dunphy sent him some flirtatious photos.

Giuliani became ‘aroused’ when Dunphy spoke about how she was abused.

According to the complaint, Giuliani asked Dunphy “extremely personal details relating to her past, including explicit details about prior sexual encounters,” under the guise of providing her with legal advice for a domestic violence case she was fighting.

“Ms. Dunphy would come to understand that Giuliani was aroused by discussing Ms. Dunphy’s sexual history and violent relationships,” the complaint said, adding that “Giuliani would force her to repeat the cycle of abuse she had suffered” in the past.

Giuliani allegedly initiated sex with Dunphy when she spoke about her domestic violence case and “smacked” her in the face during intercourse.

The complaint references that infamous Borat scene.

In 2020, Giuliani became an unwitting star in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm when he was tricked into a hotel room with Borat’s fictional daughter. In the movie, Giuliani lies down on a hotel bed after being invited for “a drink in the bedroom.” As he is recorded putting his hand down his pants, Cohen barges in and shouts, “She’s 15; she’s too old for you!”

Sure enough, in February 2019, Giuliani had allegedly expressed concern to Dunphy that he could “get in trouble with underage girls” if they looked older than their age.

Dunphy’s complaint against Giuliani on Monday referenced the infamous Borat scene and even included a still from the movie showing Giuliani on the bed with his hand down his pants. According to the complaint, the movie depicted Giuliani “acting in a similar manner to how he acted with Ms. Dunphy” during one incident when she stayed in his guest suite.

“When Ms. Dunphy got out of the shower, she was startled to see that Giuliani had entered the guest suite, uninvited,” said the complaint, which alleged Giuliani “would not leave” and instead “sat on the bed and pulled down his pants,” before forcing her to perform oral sex.

Giuliani claimed Trump was selling pardons for $2 million and bragged he had ‘immunity’ from the law.

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy that he and then-President Trump were selling presidential pardons for $2 million, which the two men would split:

He also asked Ms. Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split. He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “the normal channels” of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

Giuliani also allegedly bragged that his powerful connections meant he did not have to follow the law.

Following discussions over whether Giuliani would have to register as a foreign agent due to a “foreign business opportunity,” Giuliani ultimately told Dunphy “that he was able to break the laws” because he had “immunity.”

Dunphy was given access to emails from Trump, White House officials, and other prominent figures.

As part of her role for Giuliani included sorting through his emails, Dunphy was allegedly given access to his email account and thousands of potentially sensitive emails.

Dunphy was given access to emails from Trump, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “presidential candidates for Ukraine,” and many others, which according to the complaint are still stored on Dunphy’s computer.

Giuliani told Dunphy that Trump’s team would cry ‘voter fraud’ if they lost the election.

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy “about a plan that had been prepared for if Trump lost the 2020 election.”

“Specifically, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump’s team would claim that there was ‘voter fraud’ and that Trump had actually won the election,” the complaint claimed. “This plan was discussed at several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas.”

Giuliani was obsessed with BDSM and ‘violent sex.’

According to the complaint, Giuliani had an obsession with BDSM, “violent sex”, and verbal abuse, and he “disregarded Ms. Dunphy’s boundaries as a survivor of domestic violence” by behaving in a “hyperaggressive manner during sexual interactions.”

Giuliani allegedly called Dunphy a “c*nt,” a “b*tch,” and “Rudy’s slut” and “continually talked about BDSM and violent sex, and demanded that she engage in such conduct,” despite Dunphy’s objections:

Giuliani previously tried to force her to watch BDSM scenes, and she refused. Upon information and belief, Giuliani knew that his fixation on BDSM would make Ms. Dunphy uncomfortable because he had witnessed that Ms. Dunphy was unable to watch such scenes or other types of violence or degradation in films and television shows. During such scenes, Giuliani watched Ms. Dunphy shake at the sounds, hide her eyes, and turn her head away. In one incident, Ms. Dunphy refused to watch “The General’s Daughter” with Giuliani, despite his claim that the film’s violent sex that led to a female’s death was “sexy.”

Other degrading comments that were allegedly made by Giuliani during sex included, “I’m gonna make it a little painful,” “Stick it up your ass,” “You’re a fu**ing slut,” “I’m gonna get my c*ck in there,” “I think of you as my daughter. Is that weird?” and “Be a slut! Be Rudy’s slut!”

Giuliani also allegedly told Dunphy that he wanted to “own” her “legally. With a document.”

Comments likening Dunphy to a daughter were allegedly made by Giuliani on more than one occasion, with the former mayor allegedly telling a doorman, “I need time alone with my girlfriend, with my daughter. With my little girl.”

“This became part of a pattern in which Giuliani referenced Ms. Dunphy as his ‘daughter’ in the context of sexual activity and made her extremely uncomfortable,” the complaint suggested.

In one alleged comment, Giuliani defended his “obsessive attraction” towards Dunphy by saying, “I’m Italian, remember? I’m

extremely jealous and possessive.”

Violated attorney-client privilege

While not as stomach churning as some of the other allegations in Dunphy’s complaint, Giuliani also allegedly violated attorney-client privilege by emailing confidential information about Dunphy’s domestic violence case, which he was representing, to an acquaintance:

On April 29, 2019, as Ms. Dunphy was monitoring Giuliani’s email in accordance with her job, she discovered that Giuliani had emailed private information about her domestic violence case, which was protected by the attorney-client privilege, to Maria Ryan without Ms. Dunphy’s consent. Ms. Dunphy only learned this when Ryan responded to the email. This email upset Ms. Dunphy not only because she had trusted Giuliani as her attorney not to share her personal information, but also because it concerned a domestic violence matter, in which she was proceeding with court permission as a “Jane Doe.” It was therefore improper for Giuliani to reveal her identity to Maria Ryan, who had stopped working for him in 2018, and did not work on his legal matters.

