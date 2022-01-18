Gleeful Laura Ingraham Claps While Reporting Gen. Milley Has Covid-19

Laura Ingraham took particular delight in the fact that Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19.

In June, the Fox News host accused Milley of spreading “far-left Marxist racist ideology” in the U.S. military.

During Monday’s show, Ingraham introduced a recurring segment with Raymond Arroyo called “Positively Boosted,” during which the two highlight Covid-positive cases in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

While vaccinated people can test positive for Covid, they are far less likely to be hospitalized or die because of the virus. This fact, of course, was omitted from the “Positively Boosted” segment.

“All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chief[s] chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday,” Ingraham said while clapping. “And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.”

A graphic on the show indicated that Milley was experiencing “very minor symptoms.”

The aim of the “Positively Boosted” segment is seemingly to cast doubt on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, which Ingraham has done on a fairly regular basis. One particularly egregious instance came on Thursday when she invited, not a medical doctor, but a computer scientist who suggested the Covid vaccine can cause Parkinson’s disease.

“Well, Laura, the positively boosted club has now reached the Vatican,” Arroyo said. “The Holy See’s boosted secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin just dropped a vaccine mandate on Vatican employees, firing many of them. He has tested positive.”

Arroyo added, “We wish them all the best.”

Ingraham replied, “Well, we certainly hope they’re all healthy and fine. But stop pushing your mandates.”

“Positively recovered,” said Arroyo.

Ingraham then teased an upcoming segment about “vaxx wackos.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com