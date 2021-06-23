Laura Ingraham Goes Off on Gen. Milley for ‘Teaching Far-Left Marxist Racist Ideology’ and Suggests Withholding Military Funding

On Wednesday, Laura Ingraham slammed Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for spreading what she called “far-left Marxist racist ideology” in the U.S. military. Earlier in the day, Milley testified before the House Armed Services Committee and was questioned about diversity training and racism in the armed forces. Milley said he found recent attacks on the military on this front “offensive.”

“I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read,” said Milley.

“The fact is, Milley has made his choice,” said Ingraham.”And he’s chosen to indulge the radical whims of Democrats. He’ll do everything they tell him as long as they keep the military-industrial complex flush with cash.”

Later in the show, Ingraham claimed that the Department of Defense’s effort to crack down on extremism in its ranks is an attempt to oust evangelicals.

“We are sending our tax dollars to this military in an attempt to weed out so-called extremists, which just means conservative evangelicals as far as I can tell,” she said.

“Why is Congress not saying we’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget? Nothing,” Ingraham continued. “This is my offer to you: nothing. That’s what I would say. I am totally outraged by [Milley] and his ridiculous response today.”

The military-industry complex Ingraham referenced has long been a bipartisan feature of U.S. defense spending. Lawmakers of both parties routinely seek funding for military bases in their states and districts, and also look to secure federal money for material that is made in facilities by their constituents. Such funding is sometimes sought even when the Pentagon has said it has no use for such programs.

Watch above via Fox News.

