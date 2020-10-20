The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “the most pathological liar in all American politics” during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Discussing the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, which Schiff has claimed without evidence is part of a Russian disinformation campaign, Carlson said, “I’ve seen a fair bit of the material on this laptop and the response by the media and particularly by the so-called intel community strikes me as much more threatening to America than anything on this laptop.”

Greenwald responded, “I couldn’t agree more, Tucker,” before adding, “First of all, Adam Schiff is seriously the most pathological liar in all of American politics that I have seen in all of my time covering politics and journalism.”

“He just fabricates accusations at the drop of a hat the way that other people change underwear. He’s simply lying when he just asserts over and over that the Russians or the Kremlin are behind this story,” Greenwald said. “He has no idea whether or not that’s true. There’s no evidence to support it.”

“And what makes it so much worse is that the reason the Bidens aren’t answering basic questions about this story, basic questions like: Did Hunter Biden drop that laptop off at that repair shop? Are the emails authentic? Do you deny that they are? Do you claim any have been altered or any of them fabricated? Did you in fact meet with Burisma executives as these emails suggest?” he went on. “The reason that they don’t answer any questions is because the media has signaled that they don’t have to. That journalists will be attacked and vilified simply for asking.”

