‘Good News’: Joy Behar Touts White Nationalist Richard Spencer Abandoning Trump Over Iran

On The View today, as the co-hosts were discussing Iran, Joy Behar highlighted criticism President Donald Trump has received from… white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Spencer vocally supported Trump in the past. Last night people took note of his tweet saying he “deeply regret[s] voting for” Trump, in response to his actions on Iran.

“Remember Richard Spencer?” Behar asked this morning in bringing up some “good news.” “He’s basically the organizer of Unite the Right, the white nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville, he was all in for Trump. Not anymore.”

She read his tweet and said, “Wow. That’s interesting.” The audience clapped after Behar read Spencer’s comments.

Behar received quite a bit of criticism for highlighting his views in the first place, since arguing that Trump is disappointing some supporters with foreign policy decisions is an easy point to make without, you know, citing a white nationalist:

DO NOT DO THIS, GUYS. https://t.co/P1gzlYdpti — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) January 8, 2020

Citing Dichard Mencer should get your commentating license pulled. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) January 8, 2020

You do not— ever —have to hand it to the Nazi. https://t.co/x5icOw3vDP — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 8, 2020

And the audience clapped…Neo-Nazis are hardline nationalists that don't believe we should be spending money on anything to do with brown people. If Austria was under attack by Iranians, Richard Spencer would have no issue with the US sending in troops https://t.co/eXMC6GvMN6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2020

imagine being this unhinged that you cite RICHARD SPENCER to attack Trump… 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/o5ivsy6HIL — Brad Polum-gay-class-traitor-bo (@brad_polumbo) January 8, 2020

people have lost their minds https://t.co/xMmS2AvdGV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 8, 2020

You can watch the segment above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]