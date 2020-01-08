comScore
‘Good News’: Joy Behar Touts White Nationalist Richard Spencer Abandoning Trump Over Iran

By Josh FeldmanJan 8th, 2020, 1:47 pm

On The View today, as the co-hosts were discussing Iran, Joy Behar highlighted criticism President Donald Trump has received from… white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Spencer vocally supported Trump in the past. Last night people took note of his tweet saying he “deeply regret[s] voting for” Trump, in response to his actions on Iran.

“Remember Richard Spencer?” Behar asked this morning in bringing up some “good news.” “He’s basically the organizer of Unite the Right, the white nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville, he was all in for Trump. Not anymore.”

She read his tweet and said, “Wow. That’s interesting.” The audience clapped after Behar read Spencer’s comments.

Behar received quite a bit of criticism for highlighting his views in the first place, since arguing that Trump is disappointing some supporters with foreign policy decisions is an easy point to make without, you know, citing a white nationalist:

You can watch the segment above, via ABC.

