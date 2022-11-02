GOP Candidate Don Bolduc Demands School ‘Prove It’ After They Deny His Claim Students Are Using Litter Boxes

Proving a negative is generally considered an impossible task, but that’s exactly what Republican New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc wants a school to do after he accused them of letting students who identify as animals use litter boxes.

Bolduc received pushback about his unproven claim after he was captured on audio spreading the rumor. The Donald Trump–endorsed candidate mentioned multiple places where this litter box madness is supposedly happening, but one school, Pinkerton Academy, already refuted the accusation.

“We want to assure our community that Mr. Bolduc’s statements are entirely untrue,” the school said in a statement Monday.

NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles confronted Bolduc on the campaign trail about the false claim, but the Republican was defiant, claiming he’s heard the litter box story from a parent and a student. He insisted the school needs to somehow prove they are not letting students use litter boxes.

“What I was talking about was all the craziness going on in our schools, and this is just one of them. I had a parent and a student in that audience who came up to me and told me all about it. I’ve had that all across this state, so I’m only articulating what I heard,” Bolduc said.

Informed that Pinkerton denied his claims, Bolduc oddly said the burden of proof is on them, not him.

“I’m not backing down, ok? You got the wrong guy. Just because they say it, they need to prove it. Prove it. I got parents and kids telling me — they need to prove it to us. I don’t need to prove it to them,” Bolduc said.

In his original comments, Bolduc warned a crowd about “furries” in classrooms.

“Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” he said. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss – people walk down the hallway and jump out.”

