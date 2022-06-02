GOP Congressman Shows Off His Guns in Wild Moment During House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Mass Shootings

Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) used a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun legislation to show off his firearm collection while bashing Democrat proposals for gun reform.

The committee convened on Thursday to hold a vote on H.R. 7910, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act.” Steube attended the hearing virtually, and he tore into Democrats as he proclaimed “their plans and intentions are clear. They want to take away law-abiding citizens’ ability to purchase the firearm of their choice. And don’t let them fool you that they are not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns. They are using the magazine ban to do it.”

From there, Steube honed in on his argument that the proposed bill would ban high-capacity magazines, which would subsequently render certain handguns “banned.” He did so by showing off several of his guns in front of the camera and showing how they don’t fit with smaller-round magazines.

“I hope the gun is not loaded.” Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) remarked.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube retorted. He continued with his time by condemning the proposal and squabbling with Congressman Jerry Nadler (the bill’s sponsor) about whether he would yield for questions.

Mediaite reached out to Steube’s office and was directed to Steube’s tweet where he stood by that moment of the hearing.

“Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban,” he said. “I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman.”

Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban. I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman. pic.twitter.com/pH2OIsnlVp — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

The hearing comes as gun control remains a leading subject of discourse after the series of recent shooings in Tulsa, Uvalde, and Buffalo. President Joe Biden is expected to give a primetime speech on gun violence Thursday evening.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

