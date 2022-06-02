The View Hosts Clash on Gun Control Laws: ‘You’re Blowing Smoke Right Now!’

The View hosts clashed over gun control measures, including red flag laws, following the recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Arguing that backing gun control measures would not necessarily hurt Republicans’ election chances, Sarah Haines pointed to how red flag laws passed in Florida did not have a negative impact on any GOP candidates who backed them following the Parkland school shooting.

“I understand what you’re saying, Sarah, that you’re talking about Florida, the state, and that there weren’t consequences for the Republicans in that state,” Sunny Hostin replied. “I think though when you’re talking about federally, I don’t think that Mitch McConnell is going to legislate for gun safety.”

Hostin went on to call Sen. McConnell (R-KY) a “filthy liar,” adding, “And Republicans get in lockstep against gun safety because all they care about is power.”

The host then called red flag laws a “minor solution,” prompting guest host Tara Setmayer to interject.

“Not a minor solution,” she said as Hostin continued to talk.

After pushing to get AR-15s “off the planet,” Hostin called to get rid of the Republican party, saying “it’s the party of white supremacy, it’s the party of insurrectionists, it’s the party of massacres at this point.”

“You know what, listen, I don’t want to you minimize red flag laws because they are actually proven effective,” Setmayer argued, to which Hostin again called the legislation a “minor solution.”

Setmayer again argued against the claim, adding, “It is not because as a practical solution and one you can find compromise on. Banning guns is not –”

“Let me explain something about this. I don’t have a problem with banning AR-15s. The issue here is that the majority of mass shootings in this country are committed with handguns, not AR-15s,” Setmayer said.

Setmayer’s comment prompted Whoopi Goldberg to interrupt, causing a clash between the two:

Goldberg: You know what, you guys are blowing smoke. You’re blowing smoke right now.” Setmayer: No, I’m not, Whoopi, these are facts. Goldberg: Yes, you’re — let me explain why. Setmayer: No, I’m sorry, I take issue with that. Goldberg: No? You’re telling me I’m not gonna — Setmayer: No, I’m saying I’m not blowing smoke. Goldberg: I feel you’re blowing smoke, I think everybody is blowing smoke at the table and let me explain why. Setmayer: Go ahead. Goldberg: Thank you.

Goldberg went on to say that Semayer is right to call for the strengthening of laws that already exist, adding, “Do all of that, but get the AR-15s off the market.”

“Quite honestly, personally, I’m sick — I’m sick and tired of people making excuses, it’s one gun. Get it off the market. It’s one gun. Just do that and do everything else you keep saying you want to do,” Goldberg added.

Setmayer noted that the law would likely fail to pass Congress, to which Goldberg said, “Well, then we’ll sit around and we’ll watch more people go.”

Watch above, via ABC.

