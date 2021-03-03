Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) called on former President Donald Trump to condemn the far right militias and QAnon extremists who are pushing a new conspiracy theory that he will return to power in the White House on March 4.

McCaul, who was chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security in the three previous Congressional terms, issued his plea on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper. The Texas Republican’s comments came in direct response to some QAnon conspiracists promoting another shifting of the goal posts to March 4th as the new date Trump will return to power. At a recent pro-Trump rally in California, believers in the QAnon eliminationist ideology hyped this new date to CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan while others told him they were hoping for a military coup to oust Biden and re-intall Trump. As a result, some far right and extremists groups have reportedly threatened to assault Congress or the Capitol again tomorrow if their fabulist theory doesn’t come to pass.

“It seems to me that whether we’re talking about the attack on January 6th or this possible attack tomorrow, President Trump, these people, these attackers worship him. They love him. They think that they’re doing this in his name,” host Jake Tapper pointed out. “Do you think Donald Trump should be more forcefully saying, clearly ‘I’m not going to be inaugurated tomorrow? Joe Biden was elected fair and square?’ I feel like that could potentially quell a lot of these potentially violent threats.”

“I think President Trump has a responsibility to tell them to stand down,” McCaul agreed. “This threat is credible. It’s real. It’s a right-wing militia group that believes that the original — because the original Inaugural day was March 4th until the 20th amendment passed, they think this is the true Inauguration day and that President Trump could be inaugurated tomorrow. And that is the threat we face right now.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

