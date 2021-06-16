GOP Rep. Cawthorn Says Armed Citizens Could Overthrow a Tyrannical U.S. Government: ‘Ask the Viet Cong How They Handled the Marines’

On Wednesday, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) gave a strange and perhaps self-refuting reason as to why American citizens armed with guns would be able to topple a tyrannical government.

During a discussion on gun rights, Cawthorn told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to bestow upon citizens the right to bear arms in the event that an oppressive government comes to power:

The Second Amendment is not written for sporting. The Second Amendment is so that if a tyrannical government ever wants to rise up, we can stop them. And if anybody ever wants to say, “Oh, well you know what? Citizens with a few small arms fire would never be able to stop the federal government.” I absolutely disagree. Ask the Viet Cong how they handled the Marines and the Army in Vietnam.

Vietnam veterans will likely be less than thrilled by this comparison.

Cawthorn has said he was armed during the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Fortunately, I was armed, so we would have been able to protect ourselves,” he told the Smokey Mountain News.

Watch above via Newsmax.

