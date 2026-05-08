Anti-Trump Influencers Claim Trump Slurred ABC’s Rachel Scott on Video After Attacking Her: ‘B*tch!’

Prominent anti-Trump video influencers accused President Donald Trump of hurling a misogynistic slur at ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott after attacking her during a photo op, lip-reading him as saying “She’s a b*tch!”

Trump spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon during a photo op at the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Along with his now-billion-dollar ballroom, the Reflecting Pool has become a consistent focus of the president.

When Scott asked Trump about the energy being devoted to the project amid more serious problems, Trump lashed out:

SCOTT: Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in a Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now with gas prices soaring? TRUMP: You know why? Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also. This place was a disgusting place. It was– Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting– you probably don’t see dirt. But I do. And you walked down this pond. If you would’ve walked down they’ll tell you better than anybody. They had to take 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage out of that lake, out of that water. And it sat there for years like that. And that’s not what our country’s about. Our country’s about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital. SCOTT: What is the status of– TRUMP: Such a stupid question that you asked. We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument. And you say, “Why are you fixing anything up?” Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can. But I don’t allow it. [turns to aides] This is one of the worst reporters. She’s with ABC fake news and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, “Why would you bother fixing this up?” Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument. That’s what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country.

As the gaggle wrapped up several minutes later, Trump pointed at the press and mouthed something that video influencer Aaron Rupar claimed was Trump calling Scott a “b*tch.”

“Trump later called this same reporter, Rachel Scott of ABC, a ‘b*tch’,” Rupar wrote.

The claim was amplified by other popular video accounts, including the rebranded former VP Kamala Harris “Headquarters” account.

Just before Trump dismissed the press, he thanked another reporter for asking him, “Are you expecting to have the Qatari jet by July 4th?”

Trump replied, “Yeah, we do think we’ll have it. Thank you very much for the question. Thank you.”

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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