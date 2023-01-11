GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls on George Santos to Resign from Congress, Believes He Will Face Criminal Probe

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called on her embattled GOP House colleague George Santos (R-NY) to resign from Congress after he admitted he lied about his record to get elected.

Santos has faced mounting pressure to call it quits during his first week as a member. The 34-year-old lied about his education, job history, and details of his personal life during his campaign. There are also mounting questions about how he earned his income and whether he violated camping finance laws.

On Wednesday’s AC360, CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Mace if she believed Santos should hang it up.

“I want to ask you about your fellow congressman, George Santos, a fellow Republican, the lies he told voters,” Cooper said. “Do you think he should resign?”

Mace responded, “I do, actually.” She continued:

This is an individual that fabricated their entire life story, their entire résumé, to get elected. If you want to talk about election fraud, then we could look no further than New York’s third congressional district right now. But everyone is allowed due process. If he were to be expelled, that would be a process that would have to be initiated with the full vote of the committee with a resolution. I don’t see that happening at this juncture. One of the things that we know, and this is true on both sides of the aisle, that the American people have a lot of distrust in Washington and in Congress. They see a lot of division. If we’re going to hold the left to a standard, then we ought to hold ourselves, the right, Republicans, we ought to hold ourselves to the same standard, whatever that standard is. Both sides need to be held accountable.

Cooper noted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has refused to call for Santos’ resignation. The host asked Mace if Santos should face an investigation from the House Ethics Committee.

Mace said she does support such an investigation, but speculated Santos might also need to face a criminal probe.

“There may even need to be a criminal investigation when you start looking through his campaign finance files, some suspicious activity there as well, potentially paying rent to one of the places he was living and staying,” she said. “I believe the process will work itself out, likely through an investigation, criminal or ethics or otherwise.”

Mace concluded she felt the situation would be resolved within a few months.

“We want to sow trust in the work that we do in Congress and this is one of the places where we’ve got to start,” Mace concluded.

