GOP-Led Senate Passes Stunning Rebuke of Trump’s War In Iran

The GOP-led Senate passed a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran on Tuesday in a 50 to 48 vote to invoke the War Powers Act.

Four Republican Senators joined with Democrats to pass the resolution, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA). GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Dave McCormick (R-PA) were absent for the vote on the non-binding resolution, which had passed the GOP-led House earlier in the month.

The resolution instructed the president to end the war in Iran, but it was not legally binding.

The New York Times pointed out the historic nature of the vote, however, noting, “Tuesday’s vote marked the first time since the enactment of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 that both chambers of Congress have approved a concurrent resolution directing a president to end a military conflict.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was the only Democrat in the Senate to vote against the resolution. The vote comes amid Trump’s approval rating sinking on both his handling of the war and the economy.

Senators took to the floor to debate the measure on Tuesday, with hawks in the GOP warning that the vote could negatively impact the ongoing negotiations with Iran. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) argued, “If this passes, the Iranians are going to simply stand up and walk away from negotiations — they’re going to say this thing’s over.”

.@SenatorRisch (R-ID) urges the Senate to vote no on Iran War Powers Resolution: "If this passes, the Iranians are going to simply stand up and walk away from negotiations — they're going to say this thing's over." pic.twitter.com/sXdkeqEvoF — CSPAN (@cspan) June 23, 2026

This is a developing story and has been updated.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!