Karoline Leavitt Returns to Blast ‘Deranged’ Algae Protesters at Reflecting Pool

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt returned to TV on Monday to blast the protesters who have gathered at the Reflecting Pool in support of the algae blooming in it.

Leavitt left for maternity leave in late April, only returning once to address the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In early May, she announced the birth of her daughter Viviana. Although Leavitt has yet to resume her duties in the White House Briefing Room, she did appear on Hannity to talk about the newest addition to her family.

The conversation also touched on President Donald Trump’s controversial project to revitalize the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Not long after the project was complete, algae started to appear in the pool. The Trump administration has accused detractors of sabotaging the project.

Amidst all the discourse, demonstrators have started to appear at the Reflecting Pool. Some have even held up signs in support of the algae that has wrecked Trump’s project.

Speaking about those demonstrators, Leavitt told Sean Hannity:

Well, the baby is certainly much more enjoyable to talk about, Sean, but the algae is obviously the news of the day, and it is completely ridiculous. It’s unbelievable to see these people, these deranged leftists, in algae costumes with “team algae” on their backs. What does that even mean? Only the Democrats could hate beautifying our nation’s capital and making it a symbol of pride again, but this is what the American people elected President Trump to do. He made this promise to them on the campaign trail, that he was going to make our nation’s capital both safe and beautiful again, and it is a promise that he has kept.

Watch above via Fox News.

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