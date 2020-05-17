Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) appeared on CNN Sunday morning with Jake Tapper and dismissed the concerns over the firing of State Department inspector general Steve Linick, who was reportedly looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We rely on an awful lot of their work," Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says of inspectors general. "I think their Independence needs to remain within their agencies … In the end they serve at the pleasure of the President and he's got the authority to hire and terminate" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/hnYJzxWvIX — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020

After discussing the coronavirus pandemic, Tapper brought up the State Department IG who was pushed out, pointing out to the senator “I remember you being a real advocate for inspectors general and independent inspectors general when President Obama was in office.”

“I’m very mindful of the fact that inspector generals don’t work for Congress, they actually work for the administration. They’re part of the executive branch, a different, co-equal branch of government and they work and serve the President of the United States. I take a slightly different view of what they should be different from. They need to retain their independence within the agencies so they can do inspections and investigations provide information to their leadership, but primarily to the president,” Johnson responded.

He also said there are IGs “that bring a political agenda” before adding that in general, “They serve at the pleasure of the president and he’s got the authority to hire and terminate.”

A skeptical Tapper said, “I really have to say I find it hard to believe that if President Obama had gotten rid of four inspectors general in six weeks that you would have the same attitude that you seem to have right now.”

Johnson said he’s spoken with people in the White House and the State Department and “I understand their reasoning,” before remarking, “I don’t think anything this administration will say will satisfy some people, there will still be people who are huffing and puffing and stomping their feet.”

When Tapper asked what exactly he heard, Johnson said he wouldn’t discuss his private conversations and again dismissed concerns of the IG’s firing saying, “I’m not crying big crocodile tears over this termination, let’s put it that way.”

