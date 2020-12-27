The fate of the omnibus bill and the covid relief it includes are up in the air, since President Donald Trump has not signed it, and while he has not explicitly threatened a veto, he’s railed against some of the spending in the omnibus package and is calling for $2000 in direct payments instead of $600.

And with the nation up against several important deadlines — per multiple reports unemployment benefits lapsed as of today — some Republicans are publicly pushing for Trump to sign the bill now.

On Fox News Sunday, Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) said bluntly, “You don’t get everything you want even if you’re the president of the United States.”

Toomey said the covid relief measures are “really, really important,” and said unemployment benefits/PPP loans are still needed — adding, “I understand the president would like to send bigger checks everybody. I think what he ought to do is sign this bill and then make the case. Congress can pass another bill. I don’t agree with $2,000 checks to people who have had no lost income whatsoever, which is the vast majority of Americans, but the president’s free to make that case. Democrats will agree with that and see where it ends up, but we’ve got a bill right now that his administration helped negotiate. I think we ought to get that done.”

Mike Emanuel asked Toomey if he’s concerned about the U.S. heading for a government shutdown if Trump doesn’t sign it in time.

“I really don’t know. I think the president has not actually explicitly said he is going to veto this bill. I take that as a hopeful sign,” Toomey said.

The senator argued that if Trump doesn’t sign it before then, “the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior… So I think the best thing to do, as I say, is sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”

