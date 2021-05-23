GOP Senator Roy Blunt Says It’s ‘Too Early’ to Create 1/6 Commission

Chris Wallace confronted Senator Roy Blunt (R- MO) on Fox News Sunday for his comments currently opposing the proposed 1/6 commission the House voted on last week.

Blunt started by telling Wallace it’s “too early to create a commission” and added, “I believe the Republicans in the senate will decide it’s too early to create that commission.”

He brought up the bipartisan 9/11 Commission and said, “I think it was 14 months after 9/11, after all kinds of other information was out there for that commission to look at before that commission got started, and believe me, it would be months before this commission could get started.”

Blunt also pointed to the investigations currently underway.

“There’s a bipartisan effort in the Senate with two committees to produce not only a report, but also a number of recommendations, and we should be able to do that in the first full week of June, and we haven’t even waited for that to decide what a commission should do,” he said.

Wallace asked the senator about whether those investigations will answer some questions people still have about January 6th, including what then-President Donald Trump was doing that day.

Blunt brought up recent hearings on the matter and said “there’s going to be a timeline that will come out” and “there will be plenty of answers to the questions, I think, of why we had that 30 minute gap between the time that the Defense Department says they approved National Guard assistance and the time they told the National Guard that they’d approved that assistance.”

After Blunt referenced the 9/11 commission again, Wallace brought up a recent statement from the chairs of that commission backing the 1/6 commission, which said in part, “We put country above party, without bias.”

Wallace continued:

I don’t think many people, or anybody, is saying your committees can’t do their work. The question is whether the commission, an independent commission, no members of Congress, could serve a useful function — as you say, it may be a year from now before they come out. Can you honestly say in opposing this commission coming out down the line that you’re putting country above party?

Blunt reiterated that the 9/11 commission “had a lot more information available to it when it started than this one would have.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

