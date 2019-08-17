GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Torches Trump: ‘When He Triggers Somebody, They Pull a Trigger’

Republican strategist Rick Wilson blasted the influence of President Donald Trump‘s social media presence by saying that when Trump “triggers somebody, they pull a trigger.”

On Friday night’s edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, host Bill Maher bitterly complained about the “cancel culture” that led astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson to apologize for a tweet that he sent in the wake of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

But The Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff pointed out that Twitter mob warfare is not all at the hands of liberal hand-wringers.

“Can I say though, when we’re talking about cancel culture and gotcha culture, It’s not concentrated on one side,” Woodruff said, and pointed to Trump’s ill-informed attacks on the film “The Hunt,” whose release was then canceled by the studio.

“I mean there always going to be outrage mobs on the internet, but when you literally have the most powerful person in the free world…” Woodruff said.

“Sixty million Twitter followers,” Wilson interrupted, adding “When he triggers somebody, they pull a trigger.”

Wilson was apparently referencing the white supremacist El Paso shooting suspect, who posted a manifesto online that mirrored Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric so closely that he predicted that the media would blame Trump for the terrorist attack.

Watch the clip above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com