Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) went off on President Donald Trump for pushing a conspiracy theory that the 75-year-old protester pushed to the ground by Buffalo police officers was was “ANTIFA provocateur” — asking him to apologize and calling the remark “crude” and “reckless.”

The governor addressed the Black Lives Matter protests during his daily coronavirus briefing, commenting on the nation’s history of systemic racism and police brutality and reminding listeners that this is not simply an issue of the moment.

After noting that George Floyd’s killing was the “tipping point” that sparked the protests, and not an isolated incident, Cuomo bashed those who are using this time to push opinions are facts, including the president.

“President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me, even after all the tweets he has done,” he said. “You read his tweets, you get to a point where you say nothing could surprise me. I have seen it all. And then, you get surprised again. You get shocked again. You get disgusted again. President of the United States is supposed to be a responsible position and a responsible person.”

Cuomo brought up Martin Gugino, the elderly man that was shoved to the ground by police officers patrolling a Buffalo protest, noting he was admitted to the ICU following the incident, and ripped the president for implying it was fabricated and that he was a member of ANTIFA.

“What do you think, it was staged? Do you think the blood coming out of his head was staged? Is that what you’re saying? You saw his head hit the pavement, you see blood on the pavement,” Cuomo added. “Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed? How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. I mean, if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment.”

Cuomo expressed shock that anyone, especially the president, would instigate and promote more anger during a time of pain in the United States.

“What does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire,” Cuomo added. “If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet, because it is wholly unacceptable. Not a piece of proof, totally, personally disparaging, and in a moment when the man is still in the hospital, show some decency, show some humanity, show some fairness.”

Watch above, via ABC.

