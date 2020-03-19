Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that he’s putting an end to spring break revelry in his state with the coronavirus pandemic growing in the country.

In an interview on Thursday with Fox & Friends, DeSantis was asked if state beaches will be closing in light of vacationers who are adamant about going out and partying in public despite the crisis.

“The message I think for spring breakers is the party is over in Florida,” DeSantis said. “You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami beach, Fort Lauderdale and Clearwater Beach are closed entirely for the time being…We would tell those folks maybe come back next year when things are better, but that is not what we’re looking for.”

DeSantis said he wouldn’t close down every beach, but stressed that they will be made to comply with the CDC’s virus prevention guidelines. He also said that the state has seen high levels of cancellations as tourists have abandoned their plans amid the ongoing situation.

“Regardless of local decisions, you’re not going to be able to congregate like those images that you saw,” he said. “That’s just not something that we are going to allow and so you want to work constructively with the locals to get the best solutions.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]