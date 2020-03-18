Defiant Spring Breakers Get Torched for Partying Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Ignorant, Selfish Jerks’

Coronavirus be damned. These kids won’t let one little worldwide pandemic get in the way of some serious partying.

CBS News caught up with some defiant spring breakers down in Miami on Wednesday. And in a video posted to Twitter, they each spoke about how they were determined not to let the coronavirus stop them from having fun.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” said Brady Sluder. “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

Of course, that task has been made more difficult by the order from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that all bars and restaurants in the state close down.

“It’s really messing up with (sic) my spring break,” said Brianna Leeder. She added, “I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion.”

With that order from the Florida statehouse, the pressure is on for vacationers like Shelby Cordell.

“We’re just … trying to get drunk before everything closes,” Cordell said.

The CBS video promptly blew up and sparked outrage towards the revelers.

If these fools were just endangering themselves , that'd be fine by me. But they are not. They are endangering all Americans. That's what we need our government leaders to lead & shut this down now. https://t.co/BP7RHUwUPx — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 18, 2020

These people. These complete freaking idiots. https://t.co/gGRsv1uho0 — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 18, 2020

I hope CBS News got contact info for all of these people so they can go back to them in six months….. https://t.co/cSxAQLVouJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 18, 2020

A regular MENSA meeting going on down there. https://t.co/xqBfBDNKVP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2020

Hope their grandparents are changing their locks https://t.co/DbafH1LdlE — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 18, 2020

Risking letting your grandparents/parents/somebody else's die to smash some Bud Lights is not an awesome look https://t.co/Mc5HiON2AG — Colin Jones (@colinjones) March 18, 2020

Imagine going through life this stupid. https://t.co/w2jpbuXoMp — Lisa Goldman (@lisang) March 18, 2020

This gets my blood boiling… https://t.co/MpS48cCFtA — Kaylee Wendt (@KayleeWendt) March 18, 2020

I weep for the future. https://t.co/7SK7jQb4Yl — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) March 18, 2020

The real victims of the Corona virus situation are the kids who've been planning beach vacations for a few months. https://t.co/fN7HfR0uhw — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 18, 2020

look at these completely ignorant selfish jerks https://t.co/2fFRwblTlH — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) March 18, 2020

God help our country. https://t.co/crKB0EXOys — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 18, 2020

