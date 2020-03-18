comScore
SPRING BREAKDOWN

Defiant Spring Breakers Get Torched for Partying Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Ignorant, Selfish Jerks’

By Joe DePaoloMar 18th, 2020, 5:26 pm

Coronavirus be damned. These kids won’t let one little worldwide pandemic get in the way of some serious partying.

CBS News caught up with some defiant spring breakers down in Miami on Wednesday. And in a video posted to Twitter, they each spoke about how they were determined not to let the coronavirus stop them from having fun.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” said Brady Sluder. “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

Of course, that task has been made more difficult by the order from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that all bars and restaurants in the state close down.

“It’s really messing up with (sic) my spring break,” said Brianna Leeder. She added, “I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion.”

With that order from the Florida statehouse, the pressure is on for vacationers like Shelby Cordell.

“We’re just … trying to get drunk before everything closes,” Cordell said.

The CBS video promptly blew up and sparked outrage towards the revelers.

