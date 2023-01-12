‘Governor! Governor! Governor!’ Republican Strategist Clashes with Howard Dean Over Biden Docs: ‘Don’t Blame the Press’

Howard Dean clashed with CNN Republican strategist David Urban on Thursday after the former Vermont governor blamed some of President Joe Biden’s classified document troubles on the media.

Biden veered off the script Thursday morning after a new batch of documents was discovered in the garage of his home in Delaware. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him what he was doing with classified materials stored near his Corvette.

Biden, who was reading prepared remarks, responded, “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, ok? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.”

On AC360, host Anderson Cooper brought on Dean and Urban to discuss the comment from Biden and the potential implications of the appointment of a special counsel.

Urban called Biden’s “Corvette” comments “laughable,” before Cooper asked a smiling Dean for his take.

“The reason for the big grin is I think Joe probably scored a few points when he talked about his Corvette,” Dean said. “I think he’s going to get points among a fair number of Americans for having a Corvette. Probably the Trumpists, maybe he won’t get any votes. But I thought that was interesting.”

Dean concluded Biden should not have made the comment and opined Attorney General Merrick Garland had no choice other than to appoint a special counsel for Biden.

“I know Joe Biden, and I don’t think he’s capable of having some nefarious reason for taking these documents,” Dean added.

Urban said Biden “didn’t do himself any favors” by commenting on sensitive materials being with his car. He called for more transparency from the White House on other potential documents being out there.

He and Dean then clashed after the former governor said reporters feel entitled to such information.

“Let me be frank about this, I think that’s a press problem,” Dean said. “I think the press always gets indignant if they don’t get a full serving of whatever. And this is the issue that the press always hocuses and pocuses about.”

Urban cut Dean off and responded, “Governor! Governor! Governor! I think it’s a truthfulness problem. It’s not a press problem. Don’t blame the press for doing their jobs.”

Dean responded, “That’s what you think.” After some crosstalk, Cooper suggested Biden should be fully transparent. Dean agreed but doubled down on his critique of the media.

“The press has its little idiosyncrasies that I’ve grown to not be so fond of them,” Dean said. “That’s one of them.”

Watch above, via CNN.

