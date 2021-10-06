Greg Gutfeld Compares Protesters Following Sinema Into Bathroom and Ashli Babbitt

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld drew a comparison between the protesters that confronted Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom and Ashli Babbitt.

During The Five on Wednesday, Dana Perino brought up tweets from CNN analyst Kirsten Powers downplaying the outrage over the activists who followed Sinema into the bathroom.

Which is worse: your grandparents being deported or being followed into a bathroom (bc you refused to stop and listen) by ppl desperate for your help? This is not a trick question. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

I’m flabbergasted by people who think a US Senator has been harmed by constituents trying to get her to understand how her actions affect actual lives. If she didn’t want to be confronted in a bathroom she could have stopped and talked to them outside the bathroom. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

Gutfeld slammed Powers — a former Fox News contributor — for her tweets and said it’s part of a Democratic trend where “crime is being decriminalized, decent citizens are being criminalized.”

Gutfeld said when Powers used to be at Fox she was “always lecturing us on how poorly women in politics are treated, and the need for grace.”

“She felt that this was a cause for confrontation. She’s a hypocrite,” he added.

But then Gutfeld drew a comparison between Sinema being followed in the bathroom by protesters and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot as the mob on January 6 stormed the Capitol:

This is the same logic she is using, like some issues are so important that you have to confront people, that was the same reason that Ashli Babbitt had when she went to the Capitol and she was murdered, an unarmed protester shot dead. I did a search. I couldn’t find anything by Kirsten Powers about Ashli Babbitt, saying ‘Oh, my God, this woman wanted to speak truth to power’ — no pun intended — ‘And she was murdered.’ You’d think Kirsten Powers would go, like, ‘Oh.’ Because you know what? They might share religious similarity.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com