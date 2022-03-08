Gutfeld Laments That Anyone Who Isn’t Gung Ho for Ukraine Is Viewed as a ‘Cold-Hearted Pu**y,’ Says ‘It’s Not as Clear as That’

Greg Gutfeld took issue with the prevailing media coverage of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine on Tuesday’s edition of The Five.

During a discussion about the Russian invasion, Geraldo Rivera turned to him and said, “I sense, Greg, in you a conflict – that you’re not convinced with the prevailing narrative.”

“That’s a pretty good assessment,” Gutfeld replied. He continued,

I can feel the galvanizing force of these stories that kind of, have sped up and are accumulating to create a narrative. And they only go in one direction. And I understand why they only go in one direction, because it’s the invaded who experience the atrocity, right? And that’s all we’re going to see. However, I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies. […] There are crises like this that has happened for thousands of years and nobody knew. We just didn’t know, but now we see it. The bad part about is, there is this galvanizing kind of narrative that is there to create a reaction, and if somebody like me says, “Hold on a second, and you try to counter the drum beat, you’re seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy. But if you amplify that story, why can’t up you be called pro-war? If you want to push this stuff why can’t I call you pro-war? We’re stuck in the prison of two ideas right now, where its you either gotta be one way or you gotta be the other. It’s not as clear as that. It’s somewhere in the middle and just saying that you have to do something is not enough. Rivera referenced the viral photo of the Ukrainian family killed by Russian forces.

“I cannot forget Lynsey Addario’s photo of those two dead little children,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we forget a lot of things that happen here,” Gutfeld shot back.

Last week Gutfeld announced on air that his mother-in-law had finally escaped Ukraine and arrived in Warsaw, Poland.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com