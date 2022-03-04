Greg Gutfeld Shares Video of His Mother-in-Law Reuniting with Her Daughter After Fleeing Ukraine

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld shared a video of his mother-in-law safely arriving in Poland after escaping war-torn Ukraine.

Gutfeld announced earlier this week that his wife’s mother was at a hotel in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and that she was attempting to leave. On Thursday, he reported that she had managed to do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion the country last week, which has led to combat across the country and created a refugee crisis as people flee the bloodshed.

Gutfeld’s mother-in-law made her way to Warsaw on Thursday. She was united with her daughter Elena Moussa, Gutfeld’s wife.

“As you know, my mother-in-law is one of the lucky ones,” he said on Friday’s The Five. “She just made her escape form Ukraine, arriving in Poland yesterday, reuniting with her daughter, my wife Elena.”

Gutfeld shared a video of his Elena and her mother sharing a warm embrace. “I have to warn you, though. This video has been known to cause a run on tissues,” he said.

The host also showed footage of people who have thus far been able to escape Ukraine. He gave credit to all those who are working to get refugees to safety. He also thanked all those who helped get his mother-in-law out of the country, including his Fox News colleagues reporting from region.

The segment was not without the usual banter between Five hosts. Jesse Watters chided Gutfeld.

“I think you should throw a party for everybody when they get back to the United States,” he said. “I want to make a joke, but I don’t think it’s appropriate, so I won’t.”

He added, “But it was great to see that, and great to see your wife so happy. You know, she’s not always a happy person living with you.”

Gutfeld responded, “That’s closer to the truth than you might expect.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com