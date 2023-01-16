Gutfeld Says People Tired of ‘Human Sh*t’ on Their Porches After Homeless Woman Sprayed With Hose in Viral Video

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said some people are fed up with finding “human shit” on their porches while discussing a viral video of a homeless woman in San Francisco being sprayed with a water hose.

Last week, an antique dealer in the city was caught on video spraying the woman with water outside of his business. The incident was captured by a bystander and posted online – which generated outrage.

San Francisco gallery owner seen spraying homeless woman responds to viral video: “What they saw is very regrettable. I feel awful, not just because I want to get out of trouble…but because I'd put a tremendous amount of effort into helping this woman.” @KPIXtv

🎥 @briochesf pic.twitter.com/URhj4J2j99 — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) January 11, 2023

“I started recording the guy, and this guy is, like, pouring water on plants, and then I saw the lady like this, and I was, like, ‘Oh no, that’s a lady,'” the man who recorded the video said.

The man behind the hose was identified as Collier Gwin.

On Monday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, the cohosts discussed homelessness nationwide when the video was brought into the conversation.

While discussing the issues that communities face while dealing with large numbers of homeless people, Gutfeld said he has been a longtime advocate for “autonomous” areas where people can engage in vagrancy.

“I would support this, it’s what I have been talking about for a while, an autonomous zone for people who wish to be homeless,” he said. “This is where you can go and practice this experimental lifestyle. And if you are back in the city panhandling, we will take you back there. Or we will get you help. But you are going to go back to that place because that’s where it is legal.”

Geraldo Rivera asked him, “What do you think of that lady squirting the hose on the homeless lady?”

Gutfeld responded, “I think everybody is at the edge of their frustration. You can say, ‘My gosh, that’s heartless.’ Well, maybe that person gets up every day and sees human shit on his front door.”

