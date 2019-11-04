Fox News primetime host and Donald Trump confidant Sean Hannity lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, absurdly implying that the pair sat at the head of a wide-ranging “crime family” conspiracy that involved seven different news organizations, two other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, as well as House Intel Chair Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Over the years, Hannity has developed a reputation for floating outrageous — and outrageously complex — conspiracy theories about supposed Democratic and mainstream media perfidy. During his Monday night show, just hours after he was named in impeachment testimony, Hannity again dusted off his red-string-on-corkboard conspiracy theory graphic that he has previously used to smear Bill and Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

Hannity really gets a lot of use out of that corkboard graphic pic.twitter.com/RbfW2Py22d — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) November 5, 2019

“This almost looks to me like a Biden criminal enterprise, but what do I know?” Hannity said, amidst a long segment attacking the Bidens. “There you have it, Biden right at the top, the second most powerful person in the country.”

“The media mob, the willing accomplices stepping all over themselves trying to protect the Bidens,” Hannity went on to claim. “For years they simply looked the other way, ignored this massive scandal, just like they always protected the Clintons and for months now, they have been trying to cover it all up, telling us all ‘It’s unproven conspiracy theory — there’s no evidence of any wrongdoing.'”

The Fox News host did not explain whether Congressional Republicans were also trying to “protect the Bidens” when they did not bother investigating the father and son in 2017 or 2018, when they held the majority in Congress. But Hannity was correct on his last point: numerous news organizations have debunked right-wing accusations of corruption aimed at Biden and his son. But to Hannity, all these rigorous fact-checks only represented more evidence of the media’s complicity.

“That’s how morally bankrupt, that’s how intellectually lazy, that’s how compromised, that’s how corrupt and that’s how hypocritical you have to be to be either a Democrat, or part of the lying mob in the media,” Hannity railed.

The similarities between Hannity’s unfounded, and increasingly unhinged, claims reminded at least one media critic of a popular meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where a mentally unstable “Charlie” concocted a byzantine, paranoid rant about a character named Pepe Silvia that he is convinced does not, in fact, exist.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

