Fox News host Sean Hannity chided his guest Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday for appearing on “fake news CNN,” which the two agreed was a “waste” of time.

Hannity made the comments after Gaetz, who appeared on the network to discuss President Donald Trump’s official 2020 campaign launch in Florida tonight, joked that he is “the only one on the show not getting paid.” This led Hannity to offer Gaetz an hour to host his Fox News show — a program that is consistently the top-rated news show on cable TV.

“I will tell you this. I’m going to let Matt Gaetz fill in on this show one night. I’m going to make that promise because I watch you on — you know, you spend all this time on fake news CNN and nobody watches you,” Hannity said. “And I’m like, you’re wasting your time. True or false? It’s a waste of time.”

“It is a waste,” the GOP lawmaker agreed. “Only the Hannity show would be valuable.”

“So, I’m going to give you an hour,” Hannity continued. “We have the best audience in TV. By the way, thank all of you.”

This friendly back-and-forth led Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe to ask Hannity for her own hour on his show: “If you’re giving away opportunities, I’ll take one, too.” Hannity concluded that Boothe and Gaetz can “co-host a day the two of you.”

“Done deal. I’ll make it happen. I hope,” he added. “I love making these decisions without management approval. I’m sure they’re loving every moment of this.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

