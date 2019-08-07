Susan Rice — the former National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama — had absolutely no inclination to address comments from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who said Tuesday night that white supremacy is “not a real problem in America.”

Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Wednesday, Rice had a terse, stunning reply when asked about Carlson’s comments by Wolf Blitzer.

“He’s a disgrace,” Rice said. “So let’s move on.”

A pause followed Rice’s stinging rebuke, as Blitzer waited for more. But Rice had nothing to add. Blitzer followed up.

“You don’t even want to discuss that?” Blitzer said. “Because there are people out there who believe those kinds of lies.”

Rice replied:

“Well, Wolf, let’s talk about the lies. Let’s not talk about Tucker Carlson. The mentality that thinks that we had no problem in this country with white nationalism and white supremacy is completely ahistorical and missing the moment that we are living in. And we see it manifest with extraordinary frequency. Just look at what the killer in El Paso wrote. And look at what the killer in Pittsburgh wrote. One attacked Jews, the other attacked immigrant communities. This kind of hate is very real, and it has got very long and deep historical roots in this country. We deny it at our peril. And I think Americans are much more witting of what is going on. They dismiss [those] blinders that we see from commentators who think that this is not a threat. All they have to do, sadly, is turn on their television sets and see that this is a very real, and, in fact, growing problem.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com