Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), whom Dr. Anthony Fauci called a “moron,” fired back at the nation’s top infectious diseases expert on Wednesday in an attack including a huge check showing Fauci’s salary.

During a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Marshall, also a doctor, asked Fauci:

“As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments? After all, your colleague [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle] Walensky and every member of Congress submits a financial disclosure that includes their investments.”

“All you have to do is ask for it,” replied Fauci. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

After Marshall’s questioning, Fauci was caught on a hot mic saying, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”

Appearing on Eric Bolling: The Balance on Newsmax, Marshall, holding the check that showed Fauci’s 2020 salary – $434,312 – said he “didn’t take it personal.”

“We’ve all had it tough,” continued Marshall. “But I think we pointed out the hypocrisy in what Dr. Fauci does. He misleads the public.”

“Dr. Fauci, you’re the highest-paid employee in the federal government,” added Marshall. “You oversee $5 billion of grants. The American people would like to see your finances. Is that possible?”

Marshall concluded by calling on Fauci: “Show us your finances.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

